Ex-Valkyries Player Breaks Silence After Joining Indiana Fever
The Golden State Valkyries have seen a lot of roster reshuffling in their inaugural season. As they continue their bid for the playoffs, which would make them the first WNBA expansion team to earn a spot in year one, the Valkyries have let several players go in favor of different options.
One of Golden State’s recent moves came at the expense of Australian forward Chloe Bibby. Appearing in five games for the Valkyries, Bibby was released on June 30 before landing a deal with the Indiana Fever on Friday.
Bibby’s contract with Indiana is a 7-day deal, giving her a week to prove she belongs.
Speaking with reporters on Saturday for the first time since joining Indiana, Bibby spoke highly of her time in Golden State.
“[My] stint there at Golden State was a great time,” Bibby said. “… To be back in the W and have another crack is really exciting. I’m grateful for this opportunity with the Fever, and just excited.”
On facing the Fever while a member of the Valkyries, Bibby said, "Really physical team. Tough. Fast-paced... Shoot the three ball. That's exactly what I do."
Bibby made five appearances for Golden State, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds on 42.1% from 3-point range. One of those appearances came against the Fever on June 19 when she tallied a career-high 12 points to go along with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes of action.
Many Valkyries fans were bummed to see Bibby go, but she now lands another opportunity in Indiana.