Fever Announce Caitlin Clark Decision for Valkyries Game
When the Indiana Fever suit up for their next game against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, they will be doing it shorthanded, even more shorthanded than usual for injury-stricken Indiana.
Four players are confirmed to be out when the Fever play the Valkyries and one more is questionable: forward Chloe Bibby, herself a former Valkyrie. The most notable name on that list is one that has been missing for a long while now, and for many WNBA fans, it's a name that hurts to see out: superstar guard Caitlin Clark.
Per Chloe Peterson of IndyStar, the Fever have announced Cark will miss her 18th straight game. She's been out due to a left groin injury that she has been nursing since before the All-Star break. Clark has appeared in just a third of the Fever's regular season games in 2025, 13 of 39, and has been uncharacteristically addled with injuries between her groin and a quad injury near the beginning of the season.
How Clark's Absence Affects Golden State, WNBA Playoff Picture
Missing Clark hurts the Fever no matter what, but the former Iowa Hawkeye has not been as effective against the Valkyries as she has been against the rest of the league, it seems.
In two games against the Valkyries, Clark is averaging just 10.5 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds-per-game (via WNBA Stats). Still impressive numbers, no doubt, but both her scoring and assist numbers are below her season averages, a testament to the way that the Valkyries have been able to contain the otherwise tremendous scorer.
The most notable example of how the Valkyries have shut down Clark has been beyond the arc. She has made just two three-pointers in two games against the Valkyries this season, a major departure from the long-shot scoring she has been known for.
The WNBA regular season is closing down fast and every game counts. At this time, both the Fever and the Valkyries are sitting in playoff spots, but nothing is assured.
The Fever currently have the sixth seed in the playoffs and the Valkyries the eighth, with the Seattle Storm in between the two. The playoff race between those three teams at the bottom of the seeding is as tight as can be, with just one whole game separating them. The Los Angeles Sparks are another possible contender, just two games behind the Valkyries in ninth.
While the Fever's game next game is against Golden State on Sunday, the Valkyries play a game Saturday night against the Washington Mystics and if that goes well, they could be just a half game back of Indiana when the two face each other and fully switch playoff spots with another win. Seattle also plays Saturday night, furthering the potential of playoff shakeups by the end of the weekend.