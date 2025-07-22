Former Valkyries Player Signs With New WNBA Team
Another former Golden State Valkyries player has found a home somewhere else.
The Valkyries have had a fast turn-around of players in their first season. 12 players have been waived by the Valkyries in 2025. The uncertainty of a first year franchise reckoning with the Expansion Draft paired with the delay in players returning from the FIBA EuroBasket tournament has led to a shake-up in roster construction for Golden State.
One of those shakeups includes six-foot guard Mamignan “Migna” Touré. Touré had one of the briefest stints in Golden State, signing a training camp contract and appearing in two preseason games before being waived. In that limited span, Touré averaged 10.5 points per game, including an impressive 19 point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on May 11.
Despite the performance, Touré was one of five players waived by the Valkyries a few days later on May 14. Two players involved in that mass waiving, guard Kaitlyn Chen and forward Laeticia Amihere, found their way back to Golden State and remain on the roster.
Touré, on the other hand, has still been in pursuit of a roster spot in the WNBA since May. On July 21 she found her landing spot, at least for the time being.
The Connecticut Sun signed Touré to a seven-day contract on Monday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 24. Following that, Touré will have a chance to face off against her former team, the Valkyries, on July 27.
Touré has an extensive career playing basketball internationally with experience in leagues in France, Belgium and the Czech Republic since debuting professionally in 2012. Her stint with the Valkyries was her debut in the WNBA and now she has a chance at continuing her career in the States with Connecticut.