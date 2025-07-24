Golden State Valkyries On SI

Former WNBA Teammates Reunite After Being Released

Two former Golden State Valkyries teammates reunited.

Golden State Valkyries players huddle on the court after the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center.
Golden State Valkyries players huddle on the court after the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Though the Golden State Valkyries are the newest WNBA team, former Valks alums are already making a name for themselves across the league. The Bay Area’s first WNBA franchise continues to make history as one of the most successful expansion teams the league has seen, but head coach Natalie Nakase and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin have had to make playing time and roster decisions to keep Golden State’s momentum going.

 However, two former Valkyries released by the franchise have reconnected and stayed strong in the “W” this season.

Former Valkyrie guards Julie Vanloo and Mamignan Tourè reunited ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks’ road game against the struggling Connecticut Sun.

Julie Vanloo (35).
Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35) shoots the ball against LA Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (0) and forward Azura Stevens (23). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tourè, now playing for Connecticut, and Vanloo, a contributing role player for the Sparks, greeted each other with smiles before facing off at Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday evening.

Vanloo posted a first-person Instagram story meeting Touré pre-game and giving her a hug. She captioned the interaction “Le souriiiiiii ma belle”, in French, meaning “smile, my dear.”

Vanloo expressed her disappointment when she was cut by the Valkyries soon after returning home from FIBA EuroBasket. She had skipped celebrating a gold medal finish with the Belgian National Team to return to Golden State.

Migna Touré pre-game at Mohegan Sun Arena
IG @julie35vanloo

Vanloo was quickly signed by the Los Angeles Sparks, reuniting her with Belgian teammate Julie Allemand. In an interview with Jarrod Castillo of the Daily Mirror, Vanloo revealed that the first ever WNBA game she attended as a fan was in Los Angeles, watching the Sparks. "My first WNBA game ever that I watched was here in this gym, watching the L.A. Sparks as a fan," Vanloo said. "And the circle is full for me right now.”

Mamignan Touré, known as “Migna” is a 6’0” shooting guard out of France. She played for Spar Girona in Spain during the 2024–25 season before being signed by the Valkyries during training camp in late April.

In a preseason game for Golden State, Touré recorded 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including four made three-pointers. The performance contributed to the franchise’s first ever preseason win, but Touré was released before the regular season began. She was signed by the Sun on Monday.

