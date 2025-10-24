Golden State Valkyries Star Reveals Biggest Lesson From Natalie Nakase
The Golden State Valkyries had an unprecedented season in 2025.
Expectations for an Expansion team in their debut season have historically been low, but the Valkyries changed all of that. They set an Epansion team win record with a 23-21 finish and secured the eighth seed in the playoffs, something that had also never been. done. Playing before a packed house every single night, Golden State has changed what it means to be a new team in the WNBA.
Much of the credit of course goes to the players that battled on the court night after night, a team cobbled together from the Expansion Draft of role players and rookies that came together to be one of the best defenses in the WNBA and a fiesty team that never quit despite the odds being stacked against them.
What Kaitlyn Chen Learned from Nakase
When Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen was asked what she learned the most from Nakase on Azzi Fudd's podcast Fudd Around and Find Out, it was the head coach's leadership that stood out.
"I felt like she held us point guards especially to a high standard of 'This is your team and whatever happens, if it goes poorly, that's on you.' So, you've got to hold everyone accountable and do everything in your power to make sure the team's prepared."
Nakase was a guard herself in her college and professional career, so it checks out that she put such an emphasis on the importance of the guards on her team.
Natalie Nakase's Impact
The other side of that success is head coach Natalie Nakase, who was recognized for her efforts in leading the Valkyries with the 2025 Coach of the Year award.
Nakase demanded the best from her players and worked to bring it out of them. She emphasized intensity first and wanted to see her team show grit and fight for every second of the game. At the same time, she encouraged her team and made them each feel like they were capable of all the greatness they eventually achieved.
That standard and commitment to excellence not only elevated the Valkyries' game in the court, it endeared her players to her.
It seems to have worked, as a number of Valkyries guards stood out in 2025. While Chen found her footing as a rookie in the league, veteran Tiffany Hayes had a career resurgence and Veronica Burton rose to become the 2025 Most Improved Player.
Nakase put together something special with the Valkyries' debut roster, and her commitment to leadership, intensity and accountability will be the secret sauce to the Valkyries' future success and likely make Golden State an attractive place for prospective free agents who want to see what it's like to play in the Nakase System.