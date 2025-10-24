Golden State Valkyries On SI

Golden State Valkyries Star Reveals Biggest Lesson From Natalie Nakase

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has made a tremendous impact this season, with a coach of the year award to prove it

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase (left) talks with guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries had an unprecedented season in 2025.

Expectations for an Expansion team in their debut season have historically been low, but the Valkyries changed all of that. They set an Epansion team win record with a 23-21 finish and secured the eighth seed in the playoffs, something that had also never been. done. Playing before a packed house every single night, Golden State has changed what it means to be a new team in the WNBA.

Much of the credit of course goes to the players that battled on the court night after night, a team cobbled together from the Expansion Draft of role players and rookies that came together to be one of the best defenses in the WNBA and a fiesty team that never quit despite the odds being stacked against them.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase receives the Coach of the Year Award before the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

What Kaitlyn Chen Learned from Nakase

When Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen was asked what she learned the most from Nakase on Azzi Fudd's podcast Fudd Around and Find Out, it was the head coach's leadership that stood out.

"I felt like she held us point guards especially to a high standard of 'This is your team and whatever happens, if it goes poorly, that's on you.' So, you've got to hold everyone accountable and do everything in your power to make sure the team's prepared."

Nakase was a guard herself in her college and professional career, so it checks out that she put such an emphasis on the importance of the guards on her team.

Natalie Nakase's Impact

The other side of that success is head coach Natalie Nakase, who was recognized for her efforts in leading the Valkyries with the 2025 Coach of the Year award.

Nakase demanded the best from her players and worked to bring it out of them. She emphasized intensity first and wanted to see her team show grit and fight for every second of the game. At the same time, she encouraged her team and made them each feel like they were capable of all the greatness they eventually achieved.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase (right) with guard Kaitlyn Chen against the Phoenix Mercury during a preseason game at PHX Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That standard and commitment to excellence not only elevated the Valkyries' game in the court, it endeared her players to her.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks with Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It seems to have worked, as a number of Valkyries guards stood out in 2025. While Chen found her footing as a rookie in the league, veteran Tiffany Hayes had a career resurgence and Veronica Burton rose to become the 2025 Most Improved Player.

Nakase put together something special with the Valkyries' debut roster, and her commitment to leadership, intensity and accountability will be the secret sauce to the Valkyries' future success and likely make Golden State an attractive place for prospective free agents who want to see what it's like to play in the Nakase System.

