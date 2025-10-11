How Golden State Valkyries Can Defy Expectations Next WNBA Season
The Golden State Valkyries impressed the WNBA in 2025. Setting new records across the board for a debuting Expansion franchise with a 23-21 record and a trip to the playoffs, the Valkyries have proved to the league that they are not to be underestimated.
There's a lot to look forward to in Golden State. A now-legendary fan atmosphere in Ballhalla has made the Bay's newest hometown team beloved, and an interconnected roster is sure to be reunited in free agency. The excitement around the Valkyries will also make them an attractive destination for new free agents, which could even further enhance the Valkyries' firepower going into next season.
Expectations are high for the Valkyries going into 2026, especially compared to the cautious projections of them before last season, when there was no precedent for the Valkyries to work from. In ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2026 WNBA Power Rankings, the Valkyries are ranked seventh, with a few surprising teams behind them.
Ranked Ahead of Some Fellow West Coast Threats
Despite the Seattle Storm sneaking past the Valkyries in the final games of the season to finish one playoff spot higher, the Storm are just ninth in ESPN's projections, finishing behind both Golden State and the Los Angeles Sparks, who just missed the playoffs in 2025.
Just ahead of the Valkyries are the 2024 champion New York Liberty, who suffered a first-round exit in the playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury, and the Indiana Fever at fifth, who expect to see the return of Caitlin Clark and can hopefully expect a full season out of their superstar.
How the Valkyries Can Get Even Better
The opportunity to build off their surprisingly strong core with several free agents will be the Valkyries' greatest strength. If Golden State can add one or two high-impact scorers and afford their existing stars, like Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton, more opportunities to flourish, the Valkyries could fly even higher than they did in 2025.
Ballhalla will continue to rock long into the future, and the Valkyries seem likely to give their fervent fanbase plenty of reason to. The first offseason in Golden State history comes at a tumultuous time for the WNBA, with the ongoing chaos of CBA negotiations and a massive free agent class as a result.
Emphasizing character and a tight-knit team experience, any number of prospective free agents could find themselves flocking to play under 2025 Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase and see exactly what Ballhalla is like when it's on their side. The Valkyries got used to being underdogs last season, and in the future, they could instead be the threats.