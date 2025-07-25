Indiana Fever Announce Roster Move After Caitlin Clark Update
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains without a timeline for return. Currently sidelined with a right groin injury, which is separate from the left groin injury that cost her five games earlier this season, Clark has missed Indiana’s last three games.
Picking up a big win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, the Fever were able to move one game above .500 at 13-12 on the WNBA season. They now prepare for a game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, which could come without both Clark and Angel Reese — who missed Thursday’s game against the Seattle Storm with a back injury.
The official Clark injury update from Indiana on Thursday stated that she has not suffered any additional damage, but does remain without a return timeline.
“Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being,” the team wrote in its statement on Thursday. "There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time."
Following this update, the Fever moved quickly to add another player to their roster. On Friday morning, Indiana announced the signing of former Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby.
Bibby appeared in five games for Golden State earlier this season before being waived. She averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per contest. The Valkyries waived her on June 30.
A capable 3-point shooter, Bibby has converted on eight of her 19 attempts from beyond the arc this season. She will provide Indiana with another rotation option in Clark’s absence.