Indiana Fever Coach Addresses Caitlin Clark Injury After Connecticut Sun Game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark recently returned from a five-game absence that was caused by a groin injury. After appearing in all 40 games her rookie season, the former Iowa star has dealt with two separate injuries in her second professional campaign.
Prior to the groin injury, Clark missed time with a quad strain. On Tuesday night, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year played 28 minutes against the Connecticut Sun, which was just her fourth game since returning against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9.
Clark tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a win over the Sun, but she appeared to suffer another groin injury late in the game.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about the health status of her star point guard.
“No update,” White told reporters (via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar). “Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there."
It appeared Clark was grabbing at her right groin, after having previously missed time with a left groin issue. While White did not have an update, she confirmed it was the right groin that Clark was grabbing at.
Indiana will face the New York Liberty on Wednesday before heading into the All-Star break. Clark is an All-Star Game captain, and selected Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton to her team, among others.
With the WNBA All-Star festivities taking place in Indiana, fans will certainly hold their breath awaiting further updates on the status of Clark. She is also set to compete in the 3-point competition for the first time in her career.
For now, the only update is that Clark felt something in her groin.