Indiana Fever Coach Announces Caitlin Clark Update Before Valkyries Game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed the last five games with a groin injury. This emerged just five games after Clark returned from a multi-week quad injury absence.
In her second WNBA season, Clark has appeared in nine of Indiana’s 18 games, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. While injuries have made it difficult to catch a consistent rhythm, Clark is the only player in the league this season averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists (via WNBA Stats).
Indiana is 5-4 in the games Clark has played this season, and 4-5 when she does not.
As Clark has been working her way back from injury, the team has limited her participation in practice. This is standard for rehabbing players, as there is almost always a ramp-up period before full-intensity practices can be resumed.
On Monday, Indiana made the move to reinsert Clark back into full five-on-five practices. This came in an open scrimmage in front of fans. If this is any indication, Clark’s status is trending in the right direction for Wednesday night against the Golden State Valkyries.
Because that game is still two days away, Clark will not receive an official status until Tuesday. But her return to five-on-five practice is a good sign that her injury rehab has progressed well, and a return to game action could be imminent.
When asked about Clark's potential availability against Golden State, Fever head coach Stephanie White said it will depend how she feels after practice. That said, White did announce this was Clark's first five-on-five action since the injury, confirming the big step forward.
“I hope so," White said. "I think just the same return to play structure we’ve had. She gets to do a little bit more, and then we see tomorrow. Is there progress? Is there regression? How does she feel? How does she look? This is really the first time we’ve been able to get her out int live action. So we will see what it brings tomorrow.”
Golden State and Indiana will tip-off at Noon EST on Wednesday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If Clark plays, it will be another reunion for her and Valkyries guard Kate Martin, who played alongside the Fever star at Iowa.