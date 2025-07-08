Indiana Fever Coach Makes Caitlin Clark Announcement Before Valkyries Game
The Indiana Fever are set to face the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. These two teams enter the contest with identical 9-9 records through 18 games.
For Indiana, half of its season has been played without reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. Missing the last five games due to a groin injury, Clark was also sidelined earlier this season with a quad injury.
In the nine games she has played, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. This makes her the only player in the WNBA in 2025 with averages of more than 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists (via WNBA Stats).
As Indiana gears up for this game against Golden State, the team has practiced each of the last two days. Monday saw Clark compete in five-on-five action for the first time since her injury.
Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Monday the team was hopeful Clark would be ready to play against Golden State. On Tuesday, she announced an even better update. The Fever expect to have their star guard back against the Valkyries.
White did say this is barring any regression, but it sounds like for now Clark will be back when Indiana hosts Golden State on Wednesday. This will bring a much-needed boost for Indiana. The team is 4-5 when Clark does not play this season, and 5-5 when she does.
This also sets up an exciting matchup between Clark and her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin, who plays for Golden State.