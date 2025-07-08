Indiana Fever Fans React to Stephanie White's Caitlin Clark Decision
The Indiana Fever will play their next game against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the potential return of reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, who has been held out of the last five games due to a groin injury.
Clark participated in Indiana’s five-on-five practice on Monday, indicating a return could be nearing.
“I hope so," Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said when asked if Clark will return against Golden State. "I think just the same return to play structure we’ve had. She gets to do a little bit more, and then we see tomorrow. Is there progress? Is there regression? How does she feel? How does she look? This is really the first time we’ve been able to get her out int live action. So we will see what it brings tomorrow.”
While this had fans excited, it was not the only Clark-related news White addressed. As fans and reporters noticed during Monday’s open practice, Clark spent time off the ball, playing alongside Aari McDonald (via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar).
Having started the last three games, all of which came without Clark, McDonald is seemingly a candidate to remain in the starting lineup. White spoke on the decision to get Clark off the ball more.
“I think it will be really good for us to get [Clark] off the ball a little more in certain situations,” she said. “Playing on the floor with Aari gives her the opportunity to do that. I think it can give her a break.”
White said this was the first time Indiana has been able to practice this. Fever fans had mixed reactions to the decision.
"It's like having Magic Johnson or Steve Nash on your team and leaving them off-ball because they don't have a plan to face the defense," a critical fan said.
"No," one put it simply.
"Tbh other team members besides aari should be able to get CC off ball and good looks too," claimed one.
"Of course she wants CC iff the ball! No shock there at all!" said another fan.
"Smh. Here we go again with off ball for CC," another fan added.