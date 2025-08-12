Golden State Valkyries On SI

Indiana Fever Player Sends 1-Word Message to Golden State Valkyries Star

There's been much love shown for the Golden State Valkyries guard.

Former Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at Chase Center.
Veteran Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes had a history-making performance against the Connecticut Sun on August 11, passing Sheryl Swoopes for 31st on the WNBA all-time scoring list. Hayes finished the game with 4,890 career points to her name.

Hayes seemingly didn't know where she was in the history books when the game started and was taken aback when she was informed of her own accomplishment in a postgame interview. In that same interview, Hayes expressed gratitude for her milestone and admiration for the WNBA legend she surpassed.

"That's a legend. Shoutout to Sheryl Swoopes," Hayes said (via Matt Lively of KPIX). "It means a lot. I appreciate anybody that comes before me. That's definitely dope."

WNBA Players Celebrate Tiffany Hayes

Naturally, Hayes has received plentiful praise for her historic milestone. Her teammate and fellow member of the backcourt Valkyries guard Kate Martin was quick to praise Hayes.

There was another player that showed her admiration for Hayes' accomplishment, this time a former teammate rather than a current one. Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby posted an Instagram story of Hayes' interview and included a one-word message of what she thought about her former teammate.

"🫶🏻 legend," Bibby said.

Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby's Instagram story on Tiffany Hayes.
Chloe Bibby's Stint in Golden State

Bibby played seven games with Hayes and the Valkyries between the preseason and regular season before being waived on June 30. She spoke with reporters last month after joining Indiana, sharing her appreciation for the initial opportunity with Golden State.

“[My] stint there at Golden State was a great time,” she said (via Tony East). “… To be back in the W and have another crack is really exciting. I’m grateful for this opportunity with the Fever, and just excited.”

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase recently expressed the need for the WNBA to expand rosters so teams like Golden State do not have to release players like Bibby.

"Chloe [Bibby] got picked up by Indiana, Steph [Talbot] got picked up by New York, Mimi [Migna Touré] got picked up by Connecticut; am I proud parent that a lot of my players from training camp landed a job? Hell yeah," Nakase said. "I've said this almost every press conference really: we need more roster spots. These girls deserve roster spots."

Despite the many players that have been waived or released by the Valkyries in 2025, it is clear from the way current and former players have interacted that there has been a great deal of love between them both inside the locker room and out.

