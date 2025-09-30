Kaitlyn Chen's Sincere Message After Rookie Season With Valkyries
Of course, as a first-year expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries had a very busy offseason heading into their 2025 campaign. On top of a busy expansion draft, the Valkyries focused on adding young talent through the 2025 WNBA Draft, finding impact players as deep as the third round.
With the fifth pick in the third round, 30th overall, the Valkyries took a flyer on Kaitlyn Chen, a guard out of Princeton and UConn.
In her rookie season in Golden State, Chen averaged 2.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 10.3 minutes per game through 24 appearances. While her on-court production is about what many would expect from a rookie third-round pick, Chen's story in her first WNBA season was incredible.
Due to WNBA roster shaving limited spots, Chen was actually cut by the Valkyries before opening night, despite just getting drafted by the team. Luckily, the Valkyries ultimately re-signed her, and the young guard took the situation like a champ, showing maturity and resilience.
"She's so loved from the basketball world," head coach Natalie Nakase said about Chen after her WNBA debut. "She just leaves everything out on the floor… she’s someone you can trust, but at the same time she’s fearless."
Ideally, the WNBA would have a G League system where a young guard like Chen could get more playing time and develop her game, but she will simply have to earn her opportunities in Golden State as her career goes along, assuming the team brings her back next year.
Chen's end-of-season comments
During Chen's exit interview, she opened up about her rookie season and how grateful she is for the experience and everyone around her.
"I'm super grateful for the entire experience, and I feel like none of it would have been possible without everyone that poured everything into it," Chen said. "From you guys, to our whole support staff, to the fans, and honestly, all of the Bay Area that sort of just embraced us. It was a really, really special season."
Chen was also asked about how the support from the fanbase has been, especially for her, since she means a lot to many people as the first Taiwanese-American drafted into the WNBA.
"I feel like it's been such an incredible experience, something that I never thought would happen to me," Chen said. "I'm so grateful for all of it. They've really just backed me throughout my whole journey and have just been there to support and uplift me."
The Valkyries have undoubtedly built something special in the Bay Area, and as the most successful first-year expansion team in WNBA history, they have a bright future ahead of them.