Kate Martin Makes Exciting Announcement for WNBA All-Star Weekend
While she isn’t a WNBA All-Star, Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin has a large individual following. Rising to popularity during her time at Iowa alongside Caitlin Clark, Martin now boasts 470k Instagram followers who keep close tabs on the second-year guard.
Originally drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024, Martin was then selected by Golden State when the league expanded. She is amid her sophomore campaign in the WNBA, and owns averages of 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.
As previously mentioned, Martin’s first-half numbers were not enough for an All-Star selection, but she still plans on heading to Indiana for the festivities.
In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Martin announced she will be in Indiana for an exciting fan event.
“Catch me - and the new #GalaxyZFold7 from @samsungmobileusa - at the @unrivaledbasketball HQ event on Friday at 416 E Wabash St in Indy,” she captioned her post.
Urging fans to come out and join her at the event, Martin quickly tallied over 70,000 views in just one hour after this was posted to her Instagram page.
When the Valkyries played in Indiana before the All-Star break, which was Clark’s return from a five-game injury absence, Martin spoke postgame about how the city has embraced her close friend. Martin and Clark formed a bond during their four years as teammates at Iowa, and have continued that friendship since turning pro in 2024.
Clark has unfortunately been ruled out for the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest due to another groin injury, but she will still be in attendance. Perhaps her and Martin will get to share a moment as fans.