Kate Martin Makes Feelings Clear on Las Vegas Aces
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin was selected No. 18 overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Appearing in 34 games her rookie season, Martin averaged 2.6 points in 11.5 minutes per contest.
Because she did not emerge as a consistent rotation player for Las Vegas, the team left Martin open to the Expansion Draft where she was selected by the Golden State Valkyries. Martin has seen an increase in playing time this season, posting averages of 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.
While she is no longer in Las Vegas, Martin still appreciates her former club.
Speaking on the Queens of the Court panel during WNBA All-Star weekend, Martin spoke highly of the Aces organization and how nice it was to be drafted to a team with such advanced facilities.
“Getting drafted to Vegas with brand new facilities — it was very nice,” she said. “And the same with Golden State. The ownership at Vegas with Mark Davis was phenomenal. He really wanted to do what was right.”
Martin reiterated she feels like same about Golden State and what the organization has done in its first season.
While she did not get a lot of playing time with the Aces, Martin received her first WNBA opportunity and is very grateful for it. She is now part of a Valkyries core that is amid a very impressive inaugural season.
For her career, Martin has appeared in 55 WNBA games, averaging 4.1 points per contest.