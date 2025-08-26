Golden State Valkyries On SI

Kate Martin Reacts to Caitlin Clark News on Monday

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin reacted to the Indiana Fever star's big news.

Joey Linn

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin entered the WNBA in 2024 with a large following. Starring at Iowa for five years, four of which came alongside Caitlin Clark, Martin was drafted No. 18 overall by the Las Vegas Aces last year.

Martin admitted to attending the 2024 WNBA Draft primarily to support Clark, who was one of her best friends in college, but ended up hearing her own name called in the second round. She then spent one season in Las Vegas before joining Golden State via the expansion draft.

While they are no longer teammates, Clark and Martin have maintained a close friendship — which was again on display Monday. 

Iowa Hawkeyes guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin
Iowa Hawkeyes guards Caitlin Clark (22) and Kate Martin (20) at Rocket Mortgage Arena. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark Announces Nike Logo, Kate Martin Shows Support

In a social media post, Clark unveiled her official logo with Nike. The Fever star also has her own logo collection on the way, with a signature product dropping in 2026.

This announcement on Instagram tallied over 5.1 million views, 63,000 likes and 1,100 comments in the first four hours after it was posted. Among those to show support was Martin, who took to her Instagram story.

"Let's goooooo," Martin wrote.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin posts on her Instagram story
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin posts on her Instagram story. / katemartin / Instagram

Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Have Taken Friendship to WNBA

This is not the first time Martin has been publicly supportive of Clark this season. In fact, it is not even the first time she has shown support for Clark’s Nike partnership.

Ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend, Nike placed a massive Clark posted on the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. After playing the Fever in Indiana, Martin was asked about this.

“It’s just super cool how the city’s embraced her, and I just think that’s always cool to see one of your best friends thriving,” she told Matt Lively of CBS Sports Bay Area.

The Valkyries won that game, which kept Martin’s undefeated streak alive against Clark. Facing off four times at the WNBA level (excluding games one or both did not play), Martin is a perfect 4-0 against her former Iowa teammate (via StatMuse).

Clark and Martin have both endured challenges in their second WNBA campaigns. In 35 appearances for the Valkyries, Martin has averaged 6.4 points in 16.5 minutes per contest. While these numbers are up from her rookie season, Martin’s role has been inconsistent.

As for Clark, three separate injuries have cost her most of the season. She has appeared in just 13 games for Indiana, but did make her second straight All-Star team.

