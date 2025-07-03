Kate Martin Reacts to Valkyries' Roster Decision
Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin is in her second WNBA season. Selected No. 18 overall by the Las Vegas Aces last season, Martin appeared in 34 games for the franchise her rookie season before being selected by Golden State in the Expansion Draft.
While it has been an up-and-down second professional season for Martin, the former Iowa guard has been in good form of late. Reaching double-figure scoring in each of the last three games, including a 21-point performance against the New York Liberty, Martin has been playing well.
On Monday, the Valkyries welcomed back two of Martin’s teammates who had been competing in EuroBasket. Cecilia Zandalasini and Janelle Salaün were reactivated, which led to the release of three others.
Chloe Bibby, Bree Hall and Julie Vanloo all saw their time in Golden State come to an end on Monday. Vanloo had also been playing in EuroBasket, and was part of a Belgium team that won it all. She played 35 minutes in the title game (h/t FIBA).
Reacting to these moves, Martin spoke with reporters about the bittersweet nature of welcoming back two players, but parting with three others.
“We know basketball is a business,” she began. “I trust our front office and I trust our coaching staff. People are going to be missed."
Martin added, "Everybody who was gone for EuroBasket we missed dearly. I’ve grown great friendships with a lot of those players. The girls that got cut, got waived, we’re going to miss them dearly. It’s not gonna be the same without them.”
Continuing her message, Martin wished her former teammates nothing but the best, but acknowledged moves like that are part of the WNBA.