Kate Martin’s Caitlin Clark Message After Valkyries Beat Fever
The Golden State Valkyries are now 2-0 against the Indiana Fever this season, with a dominant 80-61 victory Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With one game left in a four-game road trip, Golden State will take the momentum to Las Vegas to face the 9-10 Aces.
Valkyries guard and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kate Martin returned to the Midwest for the matchup. The 6'0'' shooter received a very warm welcome from fans who traveled from across the country to see her battle former teammate Caitlin Clark. While at Iowa, the duo formed a close bond, which led to back-to-back Final Four and National Championship game appearances at the collegiate level.
When Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in 2024, Martin celebrated with her at the WNBA draft–before she herself was picked 18th by the Las Vegas Aces.
After her rookie season, Martin was selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 Expansion Draft, and has secured a consistent role in the Bay Area during her sophomore campaign. Her former Iowa teammate reacted with excitement at the pick back in December, posting on Instagram “Let’s Go Kater!!!”
Though Golden State spoiled Clark’s return from injury in the dominant victory, Martin returned the love for her former Iowa teammate.
In a postgame interview with CBS Bay Area, Martin had a hilarious reaction to seeing the “massive” poster of Clark draped over the Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.
“That’s where we stayed so it was literally just right there on the building,” Martin said.”It’s just super cool how the city’s embraced her, and I just think that’s always cool to see one of your best friends thriving.”
In four professional appearances, Martin is undefeated against Clark and the Fever, per Stat Muse. Coming off a performance against the Atlanta Dream where she shot 60% from 3-point range, Martin had five points in 19 minutes of action at Indiana Wednesday.
Martin is set for another homecoming when the Valkyries take on her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, on Saturday.