Kate Martin's Postgame Comments After Valkyries’ Win Over Mystics
In a crucial matchup for playoff positioning, The Golden State Valkyries survived another road nailbiter Thursday night defeating the Washington Mystics 68-67 in a low-scoring affair.
“Resilience” was the theme of Tuesday’s win against the Atlanta Dream according to head coach Natalie Nakase, and the Valkyries maintained resiliency in Washington.
Golden State held firm as the Mystics stormed back in the fourth quarter with a 12-6 run. After a late turnover from guard Janelle Salaün, Washington had an opportunity to win the game with just under three seconds remaining in regulation. Mystics guard Sug Sutton inbounded the ball to Brittney Sykes who attempted the potential game-winning floater as time expired, but the shot missed off the rim.
Golden State had survived a 19-6 fourth quarter run by the Dream on Tuesday before Cecilia Zandalasini hit a game-winning shot with three seconds left in regulation.
Returning to form, Valkyries guard Kate Martin finished with a team-high 14 points along with five rebounds, and three assists. In a postgame interview with CBS Bay Area’s Matt Lively, Martin was asked if she was “sick” of Valkyries games coming down to the wire.
“Oh man, it does make you kind of sick to your stomach, but I don’t get sick of it, that’s for sure,” Martin said. “I think the last couple of games we’ve just found a way to win. It’s hard on the road bringing your own energy, but we’ve been finding a way to win and that’s all that matters.”
Martin also shot three for six from beyond the arc. Veronica Burton added a double-double for Golden State, finishing with 10 points,10 assists, and seven rebounds. Martin had struggled finding consistent playing time as of late, but she stepped up when her team needed her the most in a defensive battle.