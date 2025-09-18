Kate Martin's Sincere Message After Valkyries' Season-Ending Loss
The Golden State Valkyries put together a shockingly historic 2025 campaign, shattering every expectation that was set for them as a first-year expansion team.
On Wednesday night, the Valkyries' 2025 season came to an end after losing to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs, but even getting to that point is seen as a victory for the franchise.
Not only did the Valkyries make the playoffs, but they pushed the first-seeded Lynx to their limits, holding a 14-point fourth-quarter lead over Napheesa Collier and company. Of course, the Lynx stormed back to win, but Golden State should undoubtedly take that one-point loss and the 2025 season as a whole as a moral victory.
The Valkyries' fanbase has also cemented itself as the best in the WNBA, selling out every home game and consistently getting praise from opponents for the incredible atmosphere. Of course, the Valkyries players could not be more grateful for the franchise and fanbase after such an incredible inaugural season.
Kate Martin sends heartwarming message
After their season-ending loss on Wednesday night, Valkyries' sophomore guard Kate Martin posted a touching message on her Instagram story.
"So proud of this team & thankful for all my teammates, coaches & fans," Martin posted, "we had a blast this year."
The Valkyries picked up Martin in the expansion draft after her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, and the energetic guard was exactly what the fanbase wanted out of a young player. While Martin did not have the strongest statistical season, she made a huge impact.
Martin averaged 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in her debut season in Golden State, and will likely play a significant role for the Valkyries moving forward.
Through her two playoff appearances against the Lynx, Martin dropped a combined 16 points through 32 minutes on 3-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
After Wednesday night's loss, Most Improved Player of the Year winner Veronica Burton had a similar feeling for the fanbase and her team that she was able to shine with.
"This was an incredible team. A group of women that are really great people, and obviously ballers, too," Burton said. "I think it's bigger than basketball right now, and just appreciating where we are. Appreciating being in the Bay in front of this fanbase. It's just been really special."
This 2025 Valkyries team will be remembered for a long time, as they have set the bar extremely high as the WNBA enters a new era of expansion.