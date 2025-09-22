Kate Martin Speaks On Uncertain Future With Valkyries
2025 was an exciting beginning for the Golden State Valkyries and set the new standard for what an Expansion franchise can be.
Their debut season saw them finish with a 23-21 record, the most wins ever by a new team in their first season, and clinched a historic trip to the playoffs, even if it ended early after they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
For all the success that the Valkyries enjoyed in the 2025 season, their offseason leaves them with plenty of questions. The Valkyries have seven free agents on their roster, both restricted and unrestricted.
There is also the Expansion Draft looming over the team's head, with two new teams, Portland and Toronto, joining the WNBA next season. The Valkyries will have to reckon with losing two players of their fresh roster and have to decide who to protect for next season.
Kate Martin's Future with Golden State
Guard Kate Martin is still under contract with the Valkyries, meaning free agency isn't a concern for either Martin or Golden State. As to how the rest of the lineup will look once the offseason is said and done, Martin can't make any predictions and is instead focusing on what can be controlled.
“It’s just something out of our control,” said Martin (via Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle). “There’s a lot of things that are out of our control, so just being where our feet are and controlling what we can is going to be super important. And no matter what, just continuing to work in the offseason and get better and be grateful for any opportunity that comes our way.”
The uncertainty of the offseason that concerns Martin is the Expansion Draft. Even though Golden State has only just put their roster together, they now have to prepare to give up two players for the incoming teams in 2026.
The Valkyries will be able to protect six players from the Expansion Draft, but there is no guarantee that Martin will be one of them. Martin was far from one of the biggest contributors on the court, averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, but her presence in the locker room and her fan favorite status could give the Valkyries a good reason to ensure she stays in the Bay.
However, if it came down to protecting Kate Martin or other valuable contributors like center Iliana Rupert or incoming forward Justé Jocyté, the Valkyries would have a hard choice ahead of them.