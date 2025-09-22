Kate Martin Speaks On Uncertain Future With Valkyries

Ballhalla by the Numbers 📈



⚔️ | 1⃣st @WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs in their inaugural season

⚔️ | 2⃣3⃣ wins (most by an expansion team in WNBA history)

⚔️ | 2⃣3⃣ sold-out games

⚔️ | 1⃣ Most Improved Player

⚔️ | 1⃣ Coach of the Year

⚔️ | 1⃣ WNBA All-Star

⚔️ | 1⃣ AP…