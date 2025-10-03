List of Golden State Valkyries Players Playing in Unrivaled So Far
The second season of Unrivaled is set to begin in January, and with the WNBA season winding down, the league has begun revealing the players who will compete in what has quickly become a pivotal season for the league.
A renewed focus is being placed on Unrivaled amid growing tensions in collective bargaining negotiations between WNBA executives and the players' association. The situation came to a head on Tuesday, when WNPBA president, Unrivaled co-founder, and Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier unleashed on commissioner Cathy Engelbert in an exit statement.
The Golden State Valkyries hadn’t yet played their inaugural game during last year’s Unrivaled campaign, but they do have a noteworthy player who is playing in the league for a second straight season. The Valks also have two players making their Unrivaled debut this season, both of whom got positive reactions from the fans.
Without further ado, here are the three Golden State Valkyries currently confirmed for Unrivaled’s second season.
Kate Martin
Martin is the only Valkyrie who played in Unrivaled during the inaugural season, and she was one of the first players revealed to be returning for her second go-around. Martin played for Laces BC last season, reaching double figures in the first three games before tapering off with three single-digit performances to end her run.
Martin’s Laces finished the regular season 7-7 before falling in the first round to the eventual champions, Rose BC. Martin averaged 6.2 points per game with the Golden State Valkyries last season, up from 2.6 points per game in her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces in 2024.
Veronica Burton
Burton raised her stock more than any individual player in the WNBA this season, and she was rewarded for her efforts with the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player Award. The 25-year-old is now set to make her debut in Unrivaled, and it isn’t far-fetched that she could emerge as one of the league’s most impactful players with the skillset she brings to the 3x3 game.
Burton was a member of the USA Women’s 5x5 team that won the 2021 FIBA Americup Gold Medal and she competed with the 3x3 national team in the 2022 U-23 FIBA World Cup as well as the 2022 3x3 FIBA Americup, helping the USA to Bronze and Silver medals respectively.
Monique Billings
The veteran forward Billings rounds out the Valkyries’ Unrivaled crew. Billings is another player who could make more of a name with herself with a high-level performance in Unrivaled after re-establishing herself in the league with Golden State this past season, after bouncing around in 2024.
Billings is most known for her six-year stint with the Atlanta Dream, where she averaged a career high of 8.5 points per game in 2020.
