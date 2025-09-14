Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Won't Underestimate the Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries face a tough challenge going into their first-ever playoff series on Sunday when they face the No.1 Minnesota Lynx in Round 1 of the playoffs.
No team was better than the Lynx in 2025. Minnesota finished with a 34-10 record and has a deep lineup headlined by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. The Valkyries struggled against the Lynx in 2025, dropping all four of the matchups between the two teams and coming as close as six points away in the closest of those four losses.
Still, the Valkyries have overcome challenges before. Their playoff run itself has defied all expectations for an expansion franchise, and they've beaten other strong teams in the league. It seems the Lynx are aware that the WNBA's newest team is not to be underestimated.
"I don't think there's any titles that would be fair to put on Golden State," Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said (via Terry Horstman). "Make no mistake about it, we don't see ourselves as an underdog. We see them as a team that can beat literally any team in this league in a series. Any thoughts different than that would be inappropriate."
Golden State may be the eighth seed in the playoffs, but that status was determined by just one game between them, the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever. A three-game skid to finish the regular season dropped the Valkyries down to the last possible playoff spot, but they have already shown they can contend with the best in the league.
The Valkyries are Used to Being Underdogs
The Valkyries have had a historic year, despite having low expectations. A first-year head coach and a roster gathered mostly from other teams in the Expansion Draft, with an abundance of youth and no immediate standout talent-wise, should have spelled misfortune for Golden State, and instead, they have thrived.
Head coach Natalie Nakase has distinguished herself as a strong leader and several players have become standout talents, including Most Improved Player favorite Veronica Burton.
The most notable of the Valkyries' talents won't be joining them for the playoffs: forward Kaila Charles, who became the franchise's first All-Star but has been sidelined since mid-July with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery.
Even if Reeve and the Lynx are careful not to consider the Valkyries underdogs, the odds are still stacked against Golden State. But, being counted out is territory the team is familiar with.
“A lot of people didn’t believe in us,” forward Janelle Salaün said (via Peter Hartlaub of the San Francisco Chronicle). “That lit a fire for us. It’s a good thing. It’s better to start as an underdog and prove to everyone. I feel like a lot of girls in this team have been in this position, so we did this as a group.”
The Lynx are the Valkyries' first-ever test in the WNBA playoffs, and it's sure to be a trial by fire. But, should they upset the 1-seed, the rest of the championship will be on notice of the Valkyries' talent, just as Reeve has been.