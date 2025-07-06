Lynx Make Injury Announcement During Valkyries Game
The Golden State Valkyries are facing the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night at Target Center. Entering the weekend, Minnesota owned the best record in the WNBA at 15-2 through 17 games.
Led by Napheesa Collier’s 24.6 points per game, Minnesota has four players averaging double-figure scoring. One of them is Alanna Smith, who also earned All-Defensive honors last season, showing off her two-way ability. The seventh-year forward came into Saturday's game averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Playing just 19 minutes on Saturday, Smith tallied five points, five rebounds, and six assists. However, an injury kept her from finishing the game.
Smith made one trip back to the locker room early in this game, but ended up returning to the bench and eventually reentered the contest. However, her return was brief, as a knee issue later forced her to exit once again.
Announcing an official injury update, the Lynx revealed their veteran forward was dealing with a right knee injury. Her initial status was questionable to return, but she was eventually ruled out.
Minnesota was able to run away with the game late, which could explain why the team opted not to bring Smith back. She has appeared in 17 of Minnesota’s 18 games this season, averaging 27.2 minutes per contest.
In addition to Smith’s All-Defensive honors last season, she finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Her ability on both ends is important for a Lynx team looking to make another deep run in the WNBA playoffs.