Megan Rapinoe Praises Golden State Valkyries 'Wild' Atmosphere
The fan atmosphere that's been cultivated around the Golden State Valkyries since they debuted in the WNBA in 2025 has become legendary.
When the Valkyries are on the court at Chase Center and the stands are packed with violet-clad fans, the arena is no longer Chase Center, but "Ballhalla."
A play on Valhalla, the afterlife of fallen warriors in Norse mythology that connects with the Valkyries, similarly Norse-inspired namesake, the effect that the Valkyries have had on women's basketball in the Bay has been just one of several factors that made Golden State one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA in 2025.
The fan experience around the Valkyries has caught the attention of not just the national media but some retired legends of women's sports. On Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's podcast A Touch More, the pair announced their "Meggie" awards, Rapinoe's personal picks of her favorite moments from the past WNBA season.
Megan Rapinoe Shows Love to Ballhalla
Ballhalla received a shoutout from Rapinoe during the podcast, winning the "Meggie" for best in-arena atmosphere.
"We've been to a ton of Liberty games. We've been to a ton of Storm games. I've been in all the playoff scenarios and all the places, Ballhalla is wild, y'all," Rapinoe said. It's amazing. Everybody there shows up and knows the assignment. They are all working on a group project; everybody's giving 100%."
The Valkyries packed the Chase Center night after night, selling out every single home game and setting WNBA records for both average and total attendance. Few crowds cheer louder than those at Chase Center, and the Valkyries' home court advantage was so crucial to them that they transplanted their home court to SAP Center in San Jose when the Valkyries had to relocate for the playoffs.
Hungry for Women's Basketball in the Bay
The energy surrounding the Valkyries in their record-breaking first season, where they finished 23-21 and clinched an unprecedented trip to the playoffs for a team in their first season, has been palpable, and it has flowed outward from the stands of Ballhalla. Players around the league have taken notice of how different the crowd energy feels when the Valkyries are on the court.
"They crowd is insane man," Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams said of Ballhalla (via CBS Sports). "They doing it big out there, for sure."
Fans were eager to celebrate women's basketball in the Bay when the conception of the Valkyries was first announced. Before the season even began, Golden State became the first team in women's sports history to sell 15,000 season ticket deposits. The energy on the court has been special, and the fan support even more so.
"If you can hear the sounds in this building, it is unbelievable," Valkyries president Jess Smith said. "Our fans are supporting them through and through. The players are giving their all, and the fans are giving it right back."
Golden State has set the tone for what an Expansion Franchise can be, and in the same way, Ballhalla has set the tone for what a dedicated fanbase in women's basketball can be.