Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Report for Game 1
The Golden State Valkyries might have ended their 2025 regular season on a three-game losing streak, but nothing can take away from the incredible season they have put together. After being projected to be a bottom-two team in the WNBA, the Valkyries have become the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.
However, as their prize, they get to play their first-ever playoff series against the WNBA's top team, the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx finished their 2025 season with a 34-10 record, locking up the top seed well before the playoffs began. However, this might have caused the team to slide a bit, because they lost two of their last four games and five of their last 11 heading into the playoffs.
Lynx vs Valkyries Game 1 Injury Report
The Lynx have been dealing with a couple of key injuries as they approached the postseason, with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier recovering from an ankle sprain and key reserve DiJonai Carrington dealing with a lingering shoulder injury. Still, as they head into Game 1, their injury report is about as clean as they expected.
The Lynx have listed just one player on their injury report for Sunday's Game 1, listing DiJonai Carrington as probable with a shoulder injury.
The Valkyries have also been dealing with a few key injuries heading into the playoffs, but have ultimately listed two players on their injury report for their first playoff game in franchise history. The Valkyries have ruled out Tiffany Hayes with a knee injury and Kayle Thornton, as she is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.
Hayes nearing a return
While Tiffany Hayes is set to miss the franchise's first-ever playoff game, the 13-year veteran guard is nearing a return to the court. Hayes has missed the team's last eight games with a knee injury, but has returned to practice and has been noted as "day to day" by head coach Natalie Nakase as they enter the playoffs.
The Valkyries, on paper, are well outmatched by the Lynx, but they have already been doubted all season long. Golden State has certainly made enough noise that the Lynx will not be underestimating them, but the Valkyries can still try to catch them off guard and make the most of their playoff debut.
Game 1 of the Lynx vs. Valkyries playoff series is set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET in Minneapolis on Sunday on ESPN.