Natalie Nakase Explains Controversial Kate Martin Decision in Valkyries-Storm Loss
Tuesday night's game was a pivotal matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Seattle Storm, which the Storm came out on top of.
The game was decided by just one point, 74-73 in favor of Seattle. Golden State led throughout the game until a massive fourth-quarter push by Seattle turned the tide. The Storm outscored the Valkyries 21-12 in the fourth quarter, opening with a 10-point run to take the lead. After that, neither team led by more than a shot until the buzzer rang, and the Storm finished just ahead.
With the entire game decided in essentially the final seconds, the players on the court are more critical than ever. The construction of the team at that point falls squarely on the head coach's shoulders, in the Valkyries' case, Natalie Nakase. Though with the clock running out, Nakase made some decisions that have left some fans scratching their heads.
Kate Martin on the Court in Crunch Time
Valkyries guard Kate Martin played 13 minutes in the loss and went scoreless, shooting 0-4 from the field. When the game was in the line and the Valkyries needed every shot they could get, Martin played over half her minutes.
Martin also found herself playing over fellow guard Kaila Charles, one of Golden State's brightest spots in recent weeks, despite Charles have fouls to spare in the game.
Nakase explained that both Martin and Charles were seeing extended playing time to help take the load off of forward Cecilia Zandalasini, who was returning from a calf injury.
"I love Ceci when she's out there, but just in terms of how Kai [Charles] was playing and how Kate [Martin] was playing, they were playing great, so I kind of stuck with those two," Nakase said (via Valkyries).
While that explains Zandalasini's absence, many fans were still left wondering why Martin would see minutes over Charles when the game was on the line.
WNBA Fans' Reactions to Martin's Playing Time
"Kate Martin in the game over Charles was a wild choice…," one fan said.
"I’m sorry but why is Kate Martin getting crunch time minutes," another fan said.
"Sparks didn’t disappoint. But Kate Martin did," a fan posted, referencing the Los Angeles Sparks' win over the Phoenix Mercury on the same night.
"I hate when players get offensive rebounds and don’t go back up with the shot. It’s likely that you’re either gonna finish or get fouled. Kate Martin could’ve won the game by going back up," a fan said of Martin's effort.
Playoff Implications of the Loss
The Valkyries and the Storm are battling for WNBA playoff positions in the final game of the season. Both teams, along with the Indiana Fever, are separated by one full game for the sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds in the playoffs, affecting who each team will be facing in the first round.
Due to the Valkyries' loss, they're currently the seventh seed, swapping places with the Fever, now in sixth.
Both the Storm and the Fever have finished their regular season, but the Valkyries still have one game on Thursday against the Minnesota Lynx, and one more chance to shake up the playoff picture before the first round.