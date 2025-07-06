Natalie Nakase Makes Strong WNBA All-Star Statement on Valkyries Guard
Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton suffered an apparent injury in the team's win Sunday, June 29 versus the Seattle Storm. Thornton collided with Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike in the third quarter of the game, immediately hitting the floor and grabbing at her neck.
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase didn't express much worry over Thornton's status and spoke on the injury in a postgame press conference.
"She's being evaluated and I think she's fine," Nakase said (via Valkyries).
Thornton exited the game, but rallied back in time to make the start for the Valkyries in their game against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.
She finished the night with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes. After the game, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase made a strong WNBA All-Star case for Thornton.
"Sparks, she closed the game," Nakase began. "In Chicago, she closed the game with a three. Seattle, she closed the game with a three. Washington, she closed with a four-point play. That's pretty reliable down the stretch.”
Thornton has been a major presence on a dynamic Valkyries offense, leading the team in both points per game with 14.9, and rebounds with 7.1 per game. She has been an especially vital piece of Golden State's successful June, where she averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as part of a 7-4 record for Golden State.
Nakase has levied high praise on her forward before, saying last month, "KT is super reliable. She's built confidence through her hard work. I love when people show me that they want to be that person. They don't just talk about it."
Thornton has started in all 17 of the Valkyries' games this season, including the matchup against the Lynx on Saturday.