Natalie Nakase Reacts to Valkyries Making WNBA History vs Wings
The Golden State Valkyries are going to the playoffs.
It's a major accomplishment for the WNBA's newest team. There is an inherent uncertainty that comes with an Expansion team, especially in the Valkyries' case. A new roster created from the ground up and a head coach in her first year leading a team bring a whole host of challenges.
In the face of those challenges, the Valkyries have soared, and their ascent has culminated in an unprecedented trip to the postseason.
Golden State made things official on Thursday night with a thrilling 84-80 comeback victory over the Dallas Wings to clinch their spot, and to make things even more special, they did at home in Ballhalla, in front of the San Francisco crowd that has welcomed this new team with open arms and open hearts.
"To do it with the group that we did, just enjoying it, soaking it all in," star Valkyries guard Veronica Burton said (via Valkyries). Obviously, there's a long road ahead of us, but, being able to sit in it and enjoy it and to do it in front of this crowd, it was really special and a moment I'll remember forever."
When the Valkyries first stepped on the court at the beginning of this season, few could have ever expected it would culminate in such a triumphant season.
But as the year went on and the wins stacked up, it quickly became something not only attainable for the team, but well within reach. Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase saw the possibility coming into focus and made sure her team knew it too.
How Nakase Visualized the Playoffs
"It's special. We set this up as a goal. A couple weeks ago we decided to say 'Hey, this is going to be our goal, we want to make the playoffs," Nakase said (via Matt Lively of KPIX). "We told them what teams we have to beat. We kept saying must win, must win."
To make the possibility of the playoffs real, Nakase made it clear to her team that they knew where they were and what needed to be done. It was after an August 9 win against the Los Angeles Sparks that the season became about not just progress for the team, but the chase of a championship.
"It was a record that we had a couple weeks ago, I think it was the LA game, that's when we put it on the screen, because I believe in visual goals... I think if you give visual goals, I'm a big believer on that, kind of manifest it," Nakase said. "We continued to do both, one percent better, at the same time, making the playoffs was our goal."
It wasn't an easy win against the Wings to clinch the playoffs. Dallas fought hard, led by a 27 point performance by guard Paige Bueckers, and were ahead at the half.
It remained just a few score game in the final minutes as the Valkyries battled for the win. Triumphant drives and free throw performances from Burton, guard Carla Leite and forward Janelle Salaün all contributed to inching the Valkyries ahead.
"I think the whole team was clutch, to be honest... everyone that was in," Nakase said. "Credit to our staff, keeping them locked in on how we have to execute on the defensive end without fouling... everyone locked in, connected. Pretty damn good when we're like that."
It's a long road ahead for Golden State, but one that's already been paved with breakthrough success. The playoffs could be anyone's game when the tournament gets underway, but after Thursday, Nakase's squad is guaranteed to have a chance of their own at the WNBA crown.