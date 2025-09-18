Golden State Valkyries On SI

Natalie Nakase's Touching Message to Valkyries Players After Season-Ending Loss

The Golden State Valkyries' 2025 season came to an end on Wednesday night.

Logan Struck

Sep 17, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks with guard Veronica Burton (22) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks with guard Veronica Burton (22) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries' historic 2025 run has come to an end. After becoming the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, the Valkyries got matched up against the first-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

The Valkyries were dominated by the Lynx in their first playoff game in franchise history, suffering a 29-point loss, but they were not going out that easily in front of their home crowd. For their first-ever home playoff game, despite it being played in San Jose instead of San Francisco, the Valkyries gave their fans something to cheer about.

The Valkyries led by as many as 17 points over the best team in the WNBA in Wednesday's Game 2, and even held a 14-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Valkyries forced this historic Lynx team into a corner, but of course, Minnesota showed off their greatness and prevailed. The Lynx outscored the Valkyries by 15 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a slim win, effectively ending the Valkyries' 2025 season.

Nakase shows love for her players

The Valkyries were led by Coach of the Year winner Natalie Nakase throughout the 2025 season, who is a first-year head coach and is already destined for greatness. Of course, this coaching staff and group of players have only been together for one season, but they have built something special.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After their season-ending loss to the Lynx, Nakase revealed in her postgame press conference what she told her players.

"So proud. So proud. That's the first thing I said. Number one, I said, 'Get your f----- heads up.' They were down, and I said, 'I want everyone's eye contact. I wanna feel every single person right now. Your emotions, your heart, I want everything.' They all looked up, and I just told them how proud I was. To have that place rocking tonight, to have that Ballhalla mentality, to be able to go toe to toe with the number one team, I was so proud," Nakase said.

The Valkyries were a very unique group, as they had a roster filled with players who had been given up on by their previous team. Expansion teams rarely see immediate success, but the Valkyries were a clear outlier.

Nakase has every right to be proud of her team after the incredible season that they had, and Ballhalla has many reasons to be excited about the future of the brand-new franchise.

Related Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK