Paige Bueckers Had Five Words for DiJonai Carrington Before Valkyries Game
Chemistry is everything, especially for a team. Without it, plans can fall apart, teammate drama can happen behind the scenes and it can ultimately end up affecting the win/loss column.
The Dallas Wings certainly don't have that problem. The team has meshed together despite their difficult 7-17 season so far, with the highlight of that being rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers has made waves since her college days for her stellar play and her star presence on and off the court, quickly making her one of the faces of the WNBA despite it being just her first season.
No one can argue with her on the court performance: she is top ten in both points-per-game and assists-per-game and after the Wings victory over the Seattle Storm July 22, she tied Caitlin Clark for the the fastest mark in WNBA history to reach 300 points and 100 assists, doing so in just 19 games.
She has a superstar personality as well and has become a media darling for the WNBA, known for dropping in on the comment sections of her teammates and opponents' posts.
She did the same on Thursday. When her teammate, Dallas guard DiJonai Carrington, dropped a new post on Instagram showing pictures of her life the last few weeks Bueckers featured twice, once in a picture of the pair of guards throwing up peace signs and another of Carrington posing on the court with Bueckers during the All-Star Game while the latter was suited up to play.
Bueckers must have appreciated the inclusion and left a comment saying as much.
"Wow made the cut twice 🥰," she commented.
The ease with which the Dallas guards get along bodes well for the team as a whole. Looking forward to the Wings' matchup against the Golden State Valkyries in the dreaded "Ballhalla" on Friday, that chemistry could translate to on-court success as well.