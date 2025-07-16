Phoenix Mercury Announce Roster Move After Valkyries Game
The Phoenix Mercury came out on top in a 78-77 nail-biter victory against the Golden State Valkyries Monday night at Chase Center.
Phoenix has been close to the top of the league all season, currently sitting with the second-best record in the WNBA with a 15-6 record, second-only to the Minnesota Lynx.
Despite their success, the Mercury have also had their fair share of injury trouble. Phoenix currently has four players out due to injury, including guards Monique Akoa Makani and Kahleah Copper, who were both ruled out with injuries ahead of the Mercury's next game against the Lynx on Wednesday.
To remedy their injury trouble, the Mercury announced on their X page that they had signed guard Kiana Williams to a 7-day contract following the game, continuing Williams' tentative stint with the team. Williams last played in the Mercury's 79-71 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on July 9, where she scored two points and added two rebounds in 16 minutes of playing time.
Williams is a four-year veteran of the WNBA, having previously played for the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun. She did not play in 2023 after signing a training camp contract with the Lynx but not making the final cut for the roster. In her career, the 26-year-old guard has an average of 1.3 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
Williams signed a season-long contract with the Mercury in June of this year, but was then waived on July 11. The 7-day contract extends Williams time in Phoenix and her roller coaster ride of contract transactions, but there's no telling what the future might hold.
For now, Williams provides some much needed depth for her team and can switch in to spread the minutes out for the short-handed Phoenix squad.