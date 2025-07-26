"Really Devastated": WNBA World Reacts to Season-Ending Injury News
The Golden State Valkyries were dealt a devastating injury blow on Friday. Preparing for their first game after the All-Star break, Golden State announced veteran forward Kayla Thornton would miss the remainder of the season.
“Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery earlier today in San Francisco," the team announced on social media. "Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately. Wishing KT a speedy recovery."
Thornton was a WNBA All-Star this season for the first time in her 10-year career.
The WNBA world has been reacting to this news, including Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase who addressed the situation with reporters before Golden State's win over the Dallas Wings.
“Really devastated,” Nakase began. “KT is a huge part of who we are, what we stand for and where we are today. She’s our leader… what we’re going to try to do tonight is come together and play our hearts out for her.”
Golden State did exactly that, defeating the Wings without Thornton to snap a three-game losing streak. In addition to this message from Nakase, many fans and players around the WNBA have been sharing support for Thornton.
"💔💔💔💔," Valkyries broadcaster Morgan Ragan commented on Instagram.
"🫶🫶," Kaitlyn Chen posted on her story.
"💜🤞," Cecilia Zandalasini added to her story.
Other players shared similar posts, as the support for Thornton from those on her team and others across the league has been significant.