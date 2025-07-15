Golden State Valkyries On SI

Second-Year WNBA Player Sends Message to Fans After Being Released

A former Golden State Valkyries player addressed her fans.

Golden State Valkyries guards Veronica Burton (left) and Julie Vanloo (right) at Chase Center.
Golden State Valkyries guards Veronica Burton (left) and Julie Vanloo (right) at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Julie Vanloo's heart is still in San Francisco.

The Los Angeles Sparks guard began the season with the Golden State Valkyries, appearing in nine games for Golden State where she averaged 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Vanloo was controversially cut from the Valkyries after her return from winning the FIBA EuroBasket tournament with the Belgian national team. Vanloo reportedly skipped her team's celebration to make it back to the Valkyries only to find out that she had been cut.

The Sparks picked Vanloo up a few days later. In four games so far with Los Angeles, Vanloo has averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 0.5 rebounds.

Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo
Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo (35) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanloo's departure has been one in a growing list of players released by the Valkyries in their first season as a franchise. Valkyries fans have seemed especially hurt by losing Vanloo. Fans have been spotted with signs at Valkyries games calling for her return.

Vanloo seems to have no love lost for Golden State, despite the controversial nature of her departure, and shared a message on her Instagram acknowledging the fans of her former team.

In the Instagram story post, Vanloo shared a screenshot of Valkyries fans in the crowd during a game wearing purple wigs and holding a sign that read, "Vanboooooo, Bring Back Vanloo"

Golden State Valkyries fans wear purple wigs and hold up signs in the crowd.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Vanloo shared a message on her Instagram celebrating Valkyries fans. / julie35vanloo/ Instagram

Vanloo appreciated the message because she captioned the story, "Valkyries fans in my heart 💜"

The Valkyries and Sparks don't face off again until Saturday, August 9, so Vanloo will have to wait some time before suiting up against her former team.

