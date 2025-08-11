Sparks Coach Sends Message as WNBA Fans Call for Kelsey Plum Suspension
The Golden State Valkyries and LA Sparks played a game on Saturday evening that had high WNBA playoff implications. Entering the night with identical 14-15 records, which was tied for the eighth and final postseason spot, LA and Golden State understood the importance of this contest.
In a decisive 72-59 victory, the Valkyries pulled back to an even .500 at 15-15, creating one game of separation over LA in the process. The high-stakes nature of this game was seen in several ways, one being the tensions between players.
With just under four minutes to go in the game, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum committed a flagrant foul that Golden State took exception to.
WNBA Fans Call for Kelsey Plum Suspension
Not only did the Valkyries take issue with Plum’s flagrant foul, but so did many WNBA fans. As the video began going viral on social media, several fans called for Plum to be suspended.
"Suspend [Plum]," said one fan.
"Needs to be suspended for this," said another.
"Plenty of examples of this," one added of Plum. "And this really should be a suspension. We can’t have players purposely endangering others out of frustration."
"Plays like that are just unacceptable and she needs to be suspended like 3 games minimum," said another.
Sparks, Valkyries Head Coaches Reacts to Controversial Play
As fans continued calling for the WNBA to take action against Plum, Sparks head coach Lynn Roberts defended her star player.
"The flagrant, she was trying to kick the ball," Roberts said postgame. "She didn't mean to — I didn’t see the replay, but I saw it live, and I know she didn’t mean anything by it. She’s not a dirty player."
As for Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase, she was also asked about the play — but primarily the crowd reaction and overall LA vs. San Francisco rivalry that exists in sports.
“I guess I can see that,” she said of the perceived rivalry. “Today was just a must-win for us… I just kinda wanna leave it there. If people wanna create this as a rival, then sure. That’s part of sports.”
Plum is in her first season with the Sparks after spending the first eight years of her WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces (formerly San Antonio Stars). She was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, and has won two WNBA championships in addition to winning the 2021 Sixth Woman of the Year award.
Despite fans believing Plum should have been suspended for her play against Golden State, the league did not take action beyond the flagrant that was issued. Plum started for LA on Sunday evening against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.