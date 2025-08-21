Support Pouring in for WNBA Star After Historic Game
Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton registered a historic performance in the Valkyries' 98-91 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, tallying the most assists (14) in a game without giving up a single turnover.
Burton's feat is another mark in the record books for Golden State in its inaugural season in the league. The Valkyries are just days removed from becoming the winningest first-year expansion franchise in WNBA history, setting the mark with their 18th win against the Chicago Sky on Friday.
"A double-double and history made in Ballhalla," the Valkyries wrote on Tuesday. "@Veronicaab22 is the first @WNBA player ever with 24+ points, 14+ assists, and 0 turnovers."
While the Valkyries have unfortunately dropped two straight games since earning that distinction, Burton's performance served as a silver lining for a franchise that, despite its initial success, is still in the early stages of growth and development. At just 25 years old, it's clear Burton could be a significant part of the team's extended future.
Burton posted a photo from the game to Instagram on Wednesday and received plenty of love from her current (and former) Golden State Valkyries teammates in return.
"so happy youre happy to be here!" Kaitlyn Chen, the Valkyries' third-round pick in April's draft, replied.
"Hi, I’m a big fan 🥹👋🏾,": veteran forward Monique Billings added.
"My MIP ❤️," former Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo wrote.
"I wasn’t familiar…," reigning sixth player of the year and Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes added.
"MIP in the classroom," Valkyries sophomore guard Kate Martin replied.
Golden State Valkyries' Playoff Push
With less than a month remaining in the season, the WNBA playoff race is as tightly contested as it has ever been in recent league history. Just 4.5 games separate the No. 2 seed and defending champion New York Liberty (22-13) from the No. 8 seed Seattle Storm (18-18), who only hold a single game advantage over the emerging Los Angeles Sparks themselves for the final playoff spot.
At 18-17, the Valkyries hold the No. 7 seed for the time being and are currently a half game up on the Storm with nine regular season games remaining. It won't be an easy path for the Valkyries, who still have four games against current top four seeds remaining, including two against a Minnesota Lynx team that's bordering on historically dominant.
The Valkyries are set to square off against the Phoenix Mercury once again on Friday, this time at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Considering their recent skid and the proximity of Seattle and Los Angeles in the standings, it's about as close to a must-win game as you could get.