Three Dallas Wings Players Ruled Out Against Golden State Valkyries

The Wings have released their injury report against the Valkyries.

Anwar Stetson

Aziaha James (10), center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) guard JJ Quinerly (11) and guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrate during the second half against the Seattle Storm.
Aziaha James (10), center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) guard JJ Quinerly (11) and guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrate during the second half against the Seattle Storm. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings will enter their upcoming contest against the expansion Golden State Valkyries without several important contributors, as confirmed in a recent injury update released by the team Thursday.

As the 7-17 Wings try to salvage their season, their depleted roster faces a stiff challenge against the 10-12 Golden State Valkyries who look to bounce back after a three-game losing streak.

Myisha Hines-Allen, Ty Harris, and Maddy Siegrest have all been ruled out for Friday’s road matchup against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco.  

Hines-Allen is the latest Dallas player to be injured in a disappointing first half of the season for the franchise. She sustained a right lower leg injury and will miss her third straight game.

Harris was ruled out for the remainder of the season in June after undergoing surgery to treat a left-knee injury. Once the Wings' backup point guard and a reliable perimeter shooter, Harris averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 assists in limited action this season.

Despite a rash of injuries, guard Dijonai Carrington will finally be available for action after missing extended time with a rib injury. The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player and All-WNBA defender will be a sign of hope for the franchise to add to the stellar play of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. 

Dallas Wings, DiJonai Carrington
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Forward Maddy Siegrist, the Wings’ third-overall pick in 2023, has been sidelined since June with a leg fracture. 

The Wings extended Grace Berger’s hardship contract early Thursday to add depth to the roster.

