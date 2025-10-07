Three Ways the Golden State Valkyries Can Become WNBA Contenders
The Golden State Valkyries defied all expectations with their debut season. They set all-time WNBA records with attendance, won more games than any other expansion team had before them in their first season with a 23-21 record and clinched the eighth-seed in the playoffs.
That playoff trip ended sooner than they would have liked after suffering a first-round sweep to the Minnesota Lynx, but the Valkyries made it farther than anyone would have thought at the beginning of the 2025 season. A roster that seemed underwhelming on paper rose to new heights, but the Valkyries can improve on their historic start now that they have their feet under them.
Despite all their early success, the Golden State roster is still ripe for adjustments. Women's basketball in the Bay is alive and well, and the Valkyries are just a few steps away from becoming serious contenders in the WNBA for years to come.
Invest in Some Star Power
The Valkyries roster came together mostly from the Expansion Draft, meaning players that were left unprotected by their previous teams were picked up by Golden State to build the team's first-ever roster. As a result, the Valkyries lacked any one standout star when the season began.
As the season went on, stars emerged for Golden State. Kayla Thornton became the team's first-ever All-Star and Veronica Burton came into her own as the 2025 Most Improved Player. Still, as powerful as the Valkyries' team synergy became, they still need at least one standout player to bump them up to the next level.
It's shaping up to be a massive free agent class for the WNBA and Golden State has become a premier destination for players to join, with a devoted fan base and talented coach in Natalie Nakase.
Stars the Valkyries would benefit most from pursuing would be strong inside scorers and notable presences that would pull the focus of defenders, freeing up their perimeter shooters. Names on that list could range from Gabby Williams or Alyssa Thomas all the way up to defending MVP A'ja Wilson, who is familiar with Nakase when the latter was there as an assistant coach.
Increase Scoring from Up Close
No team attempted or made more three-pointers than the Valkyries in 2025. Triples made up over 37% of the Valkyries' total points, and yet they had one of the lowest scoring offenses in the league.
A lack of scoring from mid-range or up close is the biggest hole in the Golden State offense. Scoring drives often yielded little results and a reliance on shots from deep dominated their offensive scheme.
Golden State was top five in offensive rebounds in the WNBA in 2025, so the pieces are in place for the team to protect their own rim and put up shots from close range. However, they just need to translate that into points and not just rebounds that kick out to the perimeter.
Being able to translate drives into scores would up the Valkyries' overall efficiency and allow them to score quickly, keeping up late-game runs and close out wins while upping their overall offensive potential.
Whether that comes from the acquisition of a high-scoring big or an adjustment in overall offensive planning, expanding their scoring arsenal from beyond just shooting from deep would pay dividends for the Valkyries and make them true threats on both sides of the court.
Retain the Core
There's no denying that the Valkyries did something special with their existing roster. As important as adding some star power to that is, Golden State needs to retain as many of their 2025 players as possible. Burton and Thornton are obvious priorities, but players like Cecilia Zandalasini, Temi Fágbénlé and Monique Billings were all steady contributors who made the team special.
Janelle Salaún and Illiana Rupert are other top priorities to keep around. Both are exclusive rights free agents and will likely stick around on the contracts offered to them, sustaining some youth in the Golden State system.
Teamwork and synergy were the keys to the Valkyries' success, and they'll need to keep the core of that team around to keep it going. With a heavy list of free agents and the Expansion Draft for two new WNBA teams in 2026 looming, Golden State will need to retain as many of their 2025 contributors as they can to build around in the future.