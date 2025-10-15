Top Three Players Golden State Valkyries Could Lose in WNBA Free Agency
The strength of the Golden State Valkyries in their historic 2025 season was the roster that came together all at once and rose to the occasion to become one of the best in the league. Players that were all brought together through the Expansion Draft worked as one under head coach Natalie Nakase and experienced career seasons and career revivals.
Now, facing one of the largest free agent classes in WNBA history, that roster is at risk of separating. While the Valkyries have cultivated a family environment that is likely to retain most, if not all, of the debut season roster, there is still the possibility that some players may leave in free agency, especially with the possibility of an increased payday under a new collective bargaining agreement.
The Valkyries will have to prepare to negotiate with their best players on expiring contracts or prepare to lose them to a new team.
Kayla Thornton
Kayla Thornton had the best season of her career with the Valkyries in 2025 and made history for Golden State as the franchise's first-ever All-Star selection. While Thornton missed the latter half of the season with a knee injury she suffered in practice in late July, and subsequently required knee surgery. Before that, though, she was the team's leading scorer and unquestionably best player.
Thornton's injury does introduce some uncertainty to her future in Golden State. While the Valkyries should be interested in retaining their best player, a massive free agent class and serious momentum behind the team offer up a series of options for the team.
Thornton may not fit in that new scheme, limiting her options in Golden State. Thornton will also likely move to capitalize on her successful 2025 season and seek a higher contract. The Valkyries are developing a roster of stars, and Thornton may move on to be a star in her own right and lead a new team.
Monique Billings
Similar to Thornton, Monique Billings missed a big chunk of the end of the 2025 season due to injury. Before that, she was carving out a decent role as a mix of role player coming off the bench and steady starter at the forward position. In 2025, she averaged 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.
Billings may look to continue her career elsewhere as she looks forward to a healthy 2026, and while her diminished end of the season may hurt her stick with the Valkyries, she could look to reassert herself with a new franchise.
Temi Fágbénlé
Among all the universal free agents coming from the Valkyries, Temi Fágbénlé was the lowest paid at a $90,000 salary. Playing with Golden State Fágbénlé experienced career highs in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game, and revitalized her career.
Carrying that momentum forward at a crucial center position, Fágbénlé has good reason to look for expanded opportunities. Paired with the emergence of Illiana Rupert at center, Fágbénlé may decide to assert herself on a new team rather than contend with competition.