Unrivaled Announces Valkyries' Monique Billings to Join Second Season
Another star from the Bay will be joining the 3x3 court of Unrivaled Basketball in the league's second season.
Veteran Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings will make her debut in the offseason 3x3 basketball league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart this season, the league announced in a post on X on Wednesday.
Billings was a key contributor for the Valkyries in their record-breaking debut season before an ankle injury sidelined her for several weeks from late July through August. She returned for the rest of the season in September and was the Valkyries' leading scorer in what was ultimately the final game of their season, a 75-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs.
Billings is a nine-year veteran of the WNBA, and her Unrivaled announcement highlighted her experience in the league, pointing out that she's totaled over 4,500 minutes played in her career and surpassed a major milestone earlier this season: 1,500 career points.
The announcement also highlighted Billings' esteemed NCAA career as a UCLA Bruin, where she holds the program record in blocks with 228.
Among the career accolades on Billings' announcement was a fun fact regarding an off-court side of her life: published author. Billings published Finding Balance: A Playbook for Wellness in 2023, a self-help book that Billings wrote while reflecting on her own experiences balancing mental and physical wellness as an athlete.
Billings is the latest in a rapidly releasing list of Unrivaled players appearing for the second season. She is now the third Valkyrie joining the league, following Most Improved Player Veronica Burton and guard Kate Martin, who is returning for her second Unrivaled season.
This will be Billing's first foray into 3x3 basketball and Unrivaled's unconventional format. The league has exploded after their first season, with Burton and Billings among the several new members announced alongside a handful of returners.
The influx of new and returning players is indicative of the league's growth. Unrivaled has added two new expansion teams to their league, bringing the total up to eight teams, to make sure that everyone interested across the women's basketball world would be able to join.
After having a successful season interrupted by injury, Unrivaled represents a chance for Billings to stay sharp in the WNBA offseason while also navigating an impending free agency. Billings, like a handful of other Valkyries on the inaugural roster, joined the team on one-year contracts and are now free agents.