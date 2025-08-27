Valkyries Announce Signing of Former Indiana Fever WNBA Draft Pick
The Golden State Valkyries have been struggling to play with injuries lately, seemingly beset on all sides with a mix of day-to-day and long term injuries across their roster.
With the Trade Deadline well past, it would seem like every WNBA team's roster is set in stone at this point in the season, but hard times allow the Valkyries to explore their options on the free agent market to support their team.
That exploration of the market has also given the Valkyries the opportunity to connect with a familiar face for the time being.
The Valkyries announced Wednesday morning that they had signed free agent guard Bree Hall to a seven-day hardship contract and that she would be available for the Valkyries' Saturday game against the Washington Mystics.
Hall has had a rollercoaster rookie season and is no stranger to Ballhalla. While drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2025, she was waived by the Fever on May 5 and eventually joined the Valkyries for her first stint with the team, appearing in two games before being waived on June 30.
Hall's signing comes at a time where the Valkyries are left shorthanded after the announcement that also came on Wednesday that forward Cecilia Zandalasini would be unavailable for the Valkyries' game against the Mystics due to a calf strain.
The status of two other Valkyries, guards Carla Leite and Tiffany Hayes, are also up in the air after an injury report released on August 25 stated they were both questionable after the Valkyries faced the Dallas Wings the day before. The addition of Hall will be sure to give the rest of the roster some breathing room in light of this uncertainty.
Hall's second stint with the team isn't guaranteed to be permanent, at the moment being just for seven days and conditional on other Valkyries being out with injury. She could extend her stay with the team with a series of similar contracts, as forward Kaila Charles had done before signing a rest-of-season contract.
There's no telling what the future may hold for Hall, but for at least the next seven days Ballhalla will be BreeHalla, as the Valkyries have said.