Valkyries Coach Addresses Controversial Kate Martin Decision
The Golden State Valkyries broke into the second of half of the season with a strong 86-76 victory over the Dallas Wings on July 25, doing so despite the loss of All-Star Kayla Thornton to injury and knee surgery, which the team announced prior to game time.
The win kicks off what will be a tough stretch of games for the Valkyries with most matchups having just a day of rest between them and some being back-to-back.
That kind of work load requires load management. While nearly every Valkyrie got minutes on the court against Dallas, there was a notable exception that can be explained by the need to prepare for the upcoming stretch.
Golden State guard Kate Martin did not play against the Wings, a decision that head coach Natalie Nakase made clear was not due to any kind of injury concern.
"We have six games in 10 days. Before the break we had six games in 12 days," Nakase said (via Kenzo Fukuda). "So I'm just kind of being mindful and so we'll see moving forward because that is not a lot of downtime."
The game on Friday was the first time this season that Martin did not appear while healthy and available. She has been a consistent contributor for the Valkyries in 2025 appearing in 21 games, mostly off the bench, while averaging 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.3% from the field and 33.7% from three.
Golden State's busy schedule is made even harder by the travel involved. The Valkyries had eight home games in the month of June, which has also been their most successful month of the season, finishing with a 7-4 record. Since then, they have had just two home games in Ballhalla including Friday night's win, and now embark on a five game roadtrip that will take them across the country.
Some rest could be good for everyone, given the circumstances.