Valkyries Coach Breaks Silence After Team's Controversial Decision
On Monday, the Golden State Valkyries reactivated Cecilia Zandalasini and Janelle Salaün following their participation in EuroBasket. Their return prompted a roster shake-up that resulted in three players being released.
Chloe Bibby, Bree Hall, and Julie Vanloo were all let go, ending their stints in Golden State. Vanloo had also competed in EuroBasket, playing a role in Belgium’s championship-winning run.
The release of Vanloo was especially controversial due to the timing, as she left the celebration early to rejoin Golden State. She had appeared in nine games for Golden State this season, posting averages of 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. While she struggled from the field, making just 29.2% of her overall attempts and 21.1% of her shots from deep, she was a prospect many fans were excited about.
Speaking on the release of all three players, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase addressed reporters. Specifically, she mentioned addressing Vanloo face-to-face.
“No. I mean, I'm going to let the front office think about that,” Nakase said (via Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints). “But from my perspective, I would say that's respectful because whenever a situation like that happens, you bring them in. And as an adult, you say thanks face-to-face. That was out of respect.”
She added, "It was heartbreaking. It was painful. I'm not a mom, but it was like I gave away three kids. Julie meant a lot. Chloe meant a lot. Even Bree. I wish I could keep them all, to be honest. But we only have 12 roster spots. Like I said prior, they all surpassed our expectations and we're just trying to make the most competitive team possible."