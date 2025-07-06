Valkyries Coach Calls Out Officials After Loss to Lynx
The Golden State Valkyries have been on a stellar run so far in 2025, especially as far as expansion teams in their first season go.
Unfortunatley, the Valkyries' momentum stalled after Saturday night's 82-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, but it was head coach Natalie Nakase's interaction with referees that may have attracted the most attention Saturday night.
It was late in the third quarter with the Valkyries trailing by just three when Valkyries guard Kate Martin was called for a personal foul, her second of the night. What followed was less about Kate Martin had done than it was about what officials did or didn't call throughout the night, at least according to Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase.
Nakase was heated, arguing with officals about the call on Martin, especially in such a close game. Soon after Nakase was called for a technical foul, the first in her head coaching career.
Nakase was unbothered by the technical. In fact, she has accepted it as a sort of badge of honor.
"I wanted to get one. I felt like we were getting not a great whistle in terms of the physicality," Nakase said (via Kenzo Fukuda). "If I don't say anything, then either my girls were probably going to get one, or someone was going to get injured."
Nakase made it clear that her frustrations with the officiating stemmed from a desire to protect her players, adding (via Valkyries), "I did that just to let the refs know, 'hey, everyone step away healthy."
The technical foul was just the third of the year for the Valkyries as a team, tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the lowest tech total in the WNBA.