Valkyries Coach Makes Feelings Clear After Chicago Sky Game
The Golden State Valkyries have weathered a storm of uncertainty and adversity in 2025.
The Valkyries returned themselves to the win column with a win against the Chicago Sky Friday, August 1, the third-straight win for the team that corrected a skid where the team lost six of eight games.
Notably, it has been a whole team effort in the three game heater, with there seemingly being a new hero every night. Forward Cecilia Zandalasini put the team on her back in their Victory over the Dream July 29 with the game winning jumper and an 18 point performance off the bench while guards Kate Martin and Veronica Burton have risen to the occasion the last two nights.
Part of the reason behind so many Valkyries are getting involved has been the sheer number of roster shake ups that Golden State has suffered.
While injuries have been the most recent issue for the Valkyries with All-Star forward Kayla Thornton out for the season and forward Monique Billings out for the time being with a sprained ankle, the chaos introduced by EuroBasket and players being waived has led to head coach Natalie Nakase to get creative constructing rosters with the players she does have available.
"This is a completely different team that I haven't coached yet," Nakase said (via Valkyries). "I think we had 14 different starting lineups. So really, I'm just trying to look at our familiar faces, but the same time, enjoy the players that we've picked up like Kaila [Charles].
Nakase continued to give credit to the efforts of guard/forward Kaila Charles, who the Valkyries signed on a seven-day hardship contract and played over 16 minutes against the Sky. Nakase also celebrated the team's mentality in uniting with each other as players come and go throughout the season.
"Credit to our team identity. I've said killers but... we have big hearts," Nakase said. When you can accept a player the day of the game and teach her things on the fly, but embrace the way our team does... I think that says a lot about who we are as Golden State Valkyries... we embrace challenges as a unit."
The team's resilience will continue to be tested in the coming days as the Valkyries are near the end of a tough road trip that has seen them play in four cities in six days.