Valkyries Coach Makes Statement on Injured Starter After Dream Game
The Golden State Valkyries got one step closer to being back in the WNBA playoff picture with a last-second 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night. Valkyries guard Cecilia Zandalasini hit a contested mid-range game-winner with three seconds left in regulation, improving the team’s record to 12-13 through 25 games.
The Valkyries were shorthanded in the paint after losing All-Star Kayla Thornton to season-ending knee surgery last week, and powered through another injury during Tuesday’s contest. But continuing with the “offense-by-committee” mindset that has made Golden State successful in their inaugural season, four perimeter players scored in double figures Tuesday night.
Zandalasini led Golden State with 18 points and eight rebounds, while veteran guard Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Rookie Carla Leite finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and 2 assists in 18 minutes, while Veronica Burton completed the guard attack with 10 points and four rebounds.
While the guards helped contribute to the win, the team had to power through to victory without a key role player.
After missing two straight games with a left ankle injury, center Monique Billings suffered another ankle injury after just nine minutes of playing time. Recently activated center Iliana Rupert subbed in for Billings, and played 16 minutes. Rupert contributed four rebounds but didn’t score in the contest.
Head coach Natalie Nakase addressed the injury to reporters in a press conference postgame after the victory. She wasn’t sure the extent of Billings’ injury, but said that the 6'4'' center was in good spirits.
“I don’t know [how she’s doing],” Nakase said. “But she had a smile on her face.”
The team will hope to keep hopes high as the third game of a five-game road trip continues Thursday at the Washington Mystics.