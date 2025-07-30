Golden State Valkyries On SI

Valkyries Coach Makes Statement on Injured Starter After Dream Game

The Golden State Valkyries lost a starter against the Atlanta Dream.

Anwar Stetson

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase during the game against the Atlanta Dream.
Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase during the game against the Atlanta Dream. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries got one step closer to being back in the WNBA playoff picture with a last-second 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night. Valkyries guard Cecilia Zandalasini hit a contested mid-range game-winner with three seconds left in regulation, improving the team’s record to 12-13 through 25 games.

The Valkyries were shorthanded in the paint after losing All-Star Kayla Thornton to season-ending knee surgery last week, and powered through another injury during Tuesday’s contest. But continuing with the “offense-by-committee” mindset that has made Golden State successful in their inaugural season, four perimeter players scored in double figures Tuesday night. 

Allisha Gray and Janelle Salaun
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) controls the ball against Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13). / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Zandalasini led Golden State with 18 points and eight rebounds, while veteran guard Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Rookie Carla Leite finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and 2 assists in 18 minutes, while Veronica Burton completed the guard attack with 10 points and four rebounds.

While the guards helped contribute to the win, the team had to power through to victory without a key role player.

After missing two straight games with a left ankle injury, center Monique Billings suffered another ankle injury after just nine minutes of playing time. Recently activated center Iliana Rupert subbed in for Billings, and played 16 minutes. Rupert contributed four rebounds but didn’t score in the contest. 

Head coach Natalie Nakase addressed the injury to reporters in a press conference postgame after the victory. She wasn’t sure the extent of Billings’ injury, but said that the 6'4'' center was in good spirits.

“I don’t know [how she’s doing],” Nakase said. “But she had a smile on her face.”

The team will hope to keep hopes high as the third game of a five-game road trip continues Thursday at the Washington Mystics.

Published |Modified
Anwar Stetson
ANWAR STETSON

Anwar Stetson is a Multimedia Sports Journalist from Los Angeles, California. He previously worked as a TV News Reporter for KRCR News Channel 7 in Chico, California--covering politics, local news, wildfires, crime, and high school football. As an Assistant Editor for Spectrum Sportsnet: Los Angeles, Anwar worked on award-winning programs Backstage:Lakers and Backstage:Dodgers, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the two franchises' most prominent athletes. Anwar is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he received his Master's Degree in Specialized Journalism (Sports Emphasis) in 2019. He graduated from the University of California, Merced with a B.A. in English in 2016. In addition to Sports Illustrated, Anwar covers high school sports for Prep Network, and the WNBA for The Sporting Tribune.