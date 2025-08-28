Golden State Valkyries On SI

Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase Had Strong Message as WNBA Playoffs Near

The Golden State Valkyries are on the verge of a historic playoff run.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase looks on against the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter at Chase Center. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There are just seven games left in the regular season for the Golden State Valkyries with playoff implications riding on every game.

The Valkyries have a 19-18 record and are currently the seventh seed for the playoffs. Should they hold on to this playoff spot, they would be breaking new ground as the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their first season.

That spot is far from assured, however. The Seattle Storm are in the eighth spot in the standings and are the same amount of games back as the Valkyries, meaning just a single game or loss for either team could have them switching spots. On top of that, the Los Angeles Sparks are 17-19 and a game and a half behind the Valkyries.

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talks with forward Janelle Salaun (13) during the second half against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With Golden State's playoff hopes in such a precarious position, it's natural that Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has nothing else on her mind. When she was asked by Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points about the possibility of Nakase winning Coach of the Year for her effort with the Valkyries, she made it crystal clear what her focus was on.

"Nobody cares about that [Coach of the Year], honestly. I'm just being dead—. Our goal is to make the playoffs," Nakase said.

That's not to say that Nakase's reaction doesn't mean she would not be deserving of such an award. The success that Nakase has had in both her first season as a head coach in her career and the Valkyries' first season as a franchise cannot be understated. The team has defied all expectations by already breaking the win record for an Expansion franchise and as before mentioned, securing a playoff berth would be historic in it's own right.

Nakase's efforts have already been recognized once this season when she was selected as Coach of the Month for June, but just as she was quick to praise the effort of her staff then, she had another suggestion for the possibility of her being Coach of the Year.

"It should be Coaching Staff of the Year," Nakase said. "I'm not doing the scouting on my own, I'm not doing the player development on my own... it's a credit to my staff."

Bio: Jack Haslett is a writer and photographer covering Golden State Valkyries basketball for Sports Illustrated. Jack has previously published work with the Sporting Tribune, the Long Beach Current and DIG Magazine, covering sports, community events and news. A graduate from Long Beach State University, Jack has a passion for writing, photography and all things sports.