Valkyries Executive Defends Controversial Decision for Game 2 vs Lynx
When the Golden State Valkyries suit up for their first-ever playoff home game on Wednesday night, it won't be the home they're used to.
The Valkyries usually play their home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, a stadium they share with the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. However, Chase Center will be unavailable for the Valkyries to play in for the first round of the WNBA playoffs due to a scheduling conflict with the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament that reserved the stadium years in advance.
The surprise success of the Valkyries in their debut season that culminated in a playoff run introduced a wrinkle in this scheduling situation, and the logistics that would have been involved to try to move the Laver Cup out of Chase Center ultimately made it impossible, forcing the Valkyries to relocate.
“The Laver Cup is a global tennis tournament that we booked several months before we were awarded a WNBA team,” Brandon Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer of the team, said (via Alex Simon of SF Gate). “There was no way to avoid this. This is a 12-, 13-day thing. If it was a concert, you would say, ‘OK, move the concert.’ But that clearly is not an option with this.”
Schneider Defends Controversial Decision
It's been a controversial situation in particular because of just how famous the home crowd atmosphere has become for the Valkyries. The stands become "Ballhalla" when the Valkyries play and Golden State sold out every single home game in their debut season, setting WNBA records for both average and total attendance.
So, having such a monumental game in the history of the franchise relocation has drawn some ire from fans, with other figures in Bay Area basketball like Draymond Green coming to the defense of the Golden State operating team. While the current situation had no solution, Schneider was adamant that the Valkyries and any potential playoff runs in the future would be prioritized.
“What I can guarantee is that we will treat the WNBA playoffs the same way we treat the NBA playoffs,” Schneider said. “Of course, there’s a lot of circumstances that go into all of this, but we treat it the same way. And that is, of course, Valkyries playoff games need to be at Chase Center, just as Warriors games need to be at Chase Center.”
The Valkyries Aren't Bothered by the New Venue
Even with the change of scenery. Schneider is confident that the home atmosphere the Valkyries have enjoyed all season will translate down the freeway to SAP Center.
“The way we look at it, we are ecstatic to be in the playoffs. “The game on Wednesday at SAP Center is going to be awesome, and we can’t wait. Ballhalla, our fans have been amazing, and they’re going to be amazing at SAP Center.”
Schneider isn't alone in thinking that. Head coach Natalie Nakase was optimistic about the stadium change, saying that San Jose was still the Bay Area and the Valkyries would still be playing at home. Valkyries guard and 2025 Most Improved Player Veronica Burton said the same thing.
"We have faith in our fans that they're going to continue to show out for us. Wherever we play, we're going to bring our basketball," Burton said.
Going into Game 2, the Valkyries have bigger things on their minds than scheduling conflicts. Golden State will be fighting to avoid elimination via sweep against the Minnesota Lynx after dropping Game 1 by 29 points. The Valkyries will have to fight hard to make sure their first home game, in San Jose or otherwise, won't also be their last.