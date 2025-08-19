Valkyries Facing Unfortunate Situation as WNBA Playoffs Near
2025 has been by all acounts, a raucous success for the Golden State Valkyries.
The Valkyries are in their debut season as an expansion franchise and have defied all expectations. Their 18-16 record has already set the record for the most wins by an expansion franchise in their debut season and as the season winds down they have put themselves in a relatively secure position for a playoff spot.
Golden State has the seventh-best record in the WNBA and would secure a postseason berth if the season ended today. One of the most notable aspects of their success and reputation around the league has been the fervent support of their home crowd at Ballhalla, selling out home games constantly as the basketball fans of the Bay have thrown their full support behind the new franchise.
However, the Valkyries may not be able to bring that famous hometown support with them should they continue on at their playoff pace.
The Valkyries' home stadium is the Chase Center in San Francisco, a stadium they share with the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. The Chase Center isn't reserved exclusively for basketball though.
In March 2024 it was announced that the Chase Center would host the Laver Cup, an international tennis tournament, between September 19-21, 2025, with a practice day open to fans on September 18. This announcement came after the conception for the Valkyries as an expansion franchise but still predates the Valkyries' first season and their subsequent success.
This could result in scheduling conflicts between the WNBA postseason and the tennis tournament, according to a report by Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard. The Valkyries would likely have to maneuver around the Laver Cup in order to host games in the first two rounds of the playoffs, which begin on September 16.
“I believe the Ballhalla atmosphere can and will be raucously imported to Oakland Arena or SAP Center if/when Chase Center schedule issues force prospective 1st + 2nd-round Valkyries home games elsewhere in Sept.," Kawakami wrote.
As Kawakami states, the Valkyries wouldn't have to travel far to transplant these potential playoff games and the Ballhalla faithful would be sure to follow.
Still, the generally unforeseen success of Golden State as the team strikes into the WNBA has the potential for scheduling conflict, and the possibility of the Valkyries playing in somewhat familiar territory instead of what should be their home court leads could lead to unpredictability with the team's performance as they continue to fight against expectations.
Valkyries officials have been tight-lipped about this potential scheduling issue, per a report from Alex Simon of SF Gate. Still, the report also states that the team has reached out to season-ticket holders with a statement that accommodations would be made for ticket-holders if the Chase Center were unavailable.