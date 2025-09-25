Valkyries GM Opens Up About Direction of Franchise After Inaugural Season
The Golden State Valkyries have gotten off to a rocketing start as a franchise. Starting the year as the league's newest team, expectations were low, and then expectations were beaten beyond belief.
In a season full of firsts, the most notable one was the team's first trip to the playoffs as a franchise. While that trip to the playoffs ended nearly as quickly as it began after Golden State was swept in two games against the Minnesota Lynx, being there in the first place was an accomplishment by itself, especially considering the odds that were against the team.
It is the nature of expansion teams to have cobbled their rosters together from players left unprotected by other teams across the league in the Expansion Draft. As a result, the Valkyries at times seemed as though they were without a true star.
Still, stars arrived regardless. Forward Kayla Thornton rose to the become the team's first-ever All-Star before her season was cut short by a knee injury and subsequent surgery and guard Veronica Burton stormed ahead in Thornton's absence to become the 2025 Most Improved Player after a career season.
Now, with the franchise's first true offseason ahead of them, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin is keeping her free agent search focused on character first over the pursuit of any standout talent.
Combining Character and Talent
"We want great humans," Nyanin said (via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points). "How the athletes felt after the end of the season: that's something you can't recreate. It's making sure that we put the athletic ability of a person and who they are and what they would mean to this community. The fanbase has completely absorbed each of the athletes so much that I don't want to mess with that."
There's something to be said about a focus on team connectivity. The Valkyries have exemplified a family-like connection throughout the season that is being proved even more by the team's apparent offseason vacation to Cancun, Mexico now that the season is done.
The team's connection is of paramount importance. These players live, work, travel and train together together over months throughout the season and what the Valkyries have created so far has clearly borne fruit, so it may be wise to not throw a wrench into that system.
How Golden State can Improve
Still, Golden State could do with an increase of impact players. The Valkyries had one of the lowest-scoring offenses in 2025, a negative that was offset by their outstanding defense. The addition of a high volume scorer, particularly in the paint, could tip the scales for the Valkyries as top-of-the-league competitors.
Still, no matter the caliber of talent a certain player could bring, they would need to fit into head coach Natalie Nakase's system to truly help with team success, according to Nyanin.
"I think that speaks to, not necessarily going to get somebody... and plugging them in, but really being thoughtful about the ecosystem that we've created to see if they can be better or if what they already bring is enough for us to move forward," Nyanin said.